ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last weekend after investigators said she was allegedly caught inside a house where she stole an item worth $10. Amber Akin, 37, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, a second-degree felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on September 17, officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of N Tom Green after a man called 911 and said when he arrived home from work, he noticed a pile of clothes in the bedroom that didn’t belong. The man told investigators after spotting the pile, he noticed a “skinny” woman with brown hair hiding inside his home; he said he checked a bag she had in her possession and noticed she’d allegedly stolen a small clock worth about 10 bucks. The homeowner said when he confronted the woman, later identified as Akin, she said the clock was “all she was going to take” and ran away.

Akin was quickly found in the neighborhood and was arrested after the homeowner identified her as the intruder. Akin remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon on a $40,000 bond.