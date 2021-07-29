Odessa woman dies following single vehicle crash, four others injured

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is dead following a single vehicle accident early Thursday morning.

Sarah A. Cortez, 22, of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight.

At 12:02 a.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on I-20 near mile marker 111. Investigators say the driver of a 1990 Honda Accord lost control and rolled after a flat tire.

Four others in the car were injured. Carlos F. Cortez, 28, of Big Spring, and Abigail O. Marquez, 18, Alexandria Acosta, 24, and Destiny F. Natera, 23, all of Odessa, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Natera was the only one in the car wearing a seatbelt, according to a release.