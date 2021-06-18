Odessa woman charged with shooting her husband

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

Carolina Martinez, 59, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Around 3:10 a.m. Odessa Police responded to the 1500 block of N Adams in reference to a gunshot victim. 

Investigators say they found a 69-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

Officers say Martinez shot her husband following an argument.

