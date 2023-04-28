ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly injured a child at a local daycare center. Sarah Middleton, 26, has been charged with Injury to a Child.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on April 26, the parents of a one-year-old girl visited the police department to report that their daughter had been injured while in the care of workers at Alladin’s Castle. The parents said they’d received a call earlier that day that their child had fallen off a changing table while having her diaper changed.

When the tot’s mother picked her up from daycare, she reportedly noticed that the girl’s arm was swollen. The mom said the child was keeping her arm “as still as possible”. The parents took the little girl to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a dislocated elbow.

The child’s father visited the school and asked to see video of the incident; that’s when he reportedly saw Middleton “recklessly” pull the girl up by the arm as she was sitting on the ground. She was then seen “dragging” the little girl by the arm and out of the camera’s view. The video was given to OPD as evidence and prompted officers to visit Middleton, who was still working at the childcare center.

Middleton was arrested on April 27 and was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement where she was later released on a $4,000 bond.