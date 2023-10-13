ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Thursday after investigators said they found her car damaged and abandoned. Kristal Kay Dean, 37, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Duty on Striking.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 6:15 p.m. on October 12, officers were called to the 4500 block of Lauren Street to investigate a hit and run crash. At the scene, officers said they found an abandoned Lexus with heavy front-end damage as well as evidence that the vehicle had hit a wall at a “high rate of speed”. Inside the vehicle, investigators said they found a pair of shoes in the driver’s seat, an empty bottle of liquor on the front passenger’s seat, and spilled liquor in the driver’s side floorboard.

Investigators learned the Lexus was registered to Dean and called her emergency contact, who confirmed her address, and said he’d spoken with Dean earlier in the day and that she was intoxicated at that time. When investigators arrived at Dean’s home, they said she smelled strongly of alcohol, spoke with slurred words, was unsteady on her feet, and had several vomit stains on her shirt. When Dean saw the police at her door, investigators said she told them, “I’m dumb. I (messed up), I was drunk driving.”

The report states that Dean refused to perform a series of field sobriety tests, but investigators cited her attitude, which “would quickly fluctuate from laughing and giddy to extremely upset and crying” as further evidence of intoxication.

Dean’s stepfather also spoke with investigators and said he’d gone to the scene of the crash and had taken her home. He identified her as the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Dean was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $2,000 bond.