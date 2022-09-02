ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel. Melissa Guiter, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

According to an affidavit, on August 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department spotted Guiter speeding in the 3500 block of Golder. During a traffic stop, officers stated Guiter smelled strongly of alcohol. She was asked to step out of her vehicle and investigators said she was unsteady on her feet.

Guiter admitted she had two “tallboys” about two hours before getting behind the wheel and said she attributed her inability to perform a field sobriety test to “being clumsy”. She then agreed to a breathalyzer test which registered a blood alcohol level of .162 and .160- the legal limit in Texas is .08.

Guiter was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $500 bond.