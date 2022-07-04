ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she was drunk behind the wheel. Brenda Rios, 58, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with Three or More Previous Convictions.

According to an arrest report, Rios was arrested by Odessa Police on June 29 after an incident in Crane County. Rios was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Monday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $25,000.

Jail records show Rios has been arrested multiple times since 1989 on drunk driving and public intoxication charges. She has also been arrested multiple times for violating the terms of her probation.