ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Friday morning after investigators said she was allegedly drunk behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. Patricia Pena, 43, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 1:30 a.m. on July 7, officers spotted a blue Chevrolet Silverado, which had been reported stolen, in the area of Dawn Avenue and University Boulevard. Officers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Pena, who reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the report. Investigators said Pena also had red eyes and was unsteady on her feet when she was asked to step from the vehicle. While speaking with police, officers said Pena admitted to having only one beer before getting behind the wheel.

However, officers said Pena was unable to successfully complete a series of field sobriety tests. When asked if she would submit to a breathalyzer test, Pena reportedly declined.

While speaking with investigators, Pena said she was swimming at a friend’s house when she began to argue with a guest and was asked to leave. Pena said her friend gave her the keys to his truck and said she didn’t steal anything. However, the friend said he told Pena to leave amid the argument but didn’t realize she’d taken his truck until a short time later and said Pena had never been given permission to drive any of his vehicles.

Pena was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Friday afternoon. Her bond has been set at a combined $7,000.