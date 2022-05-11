ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after a bizarre series of reported events involving her ex-boyfriend, a stolen dog, and a skateboard through a window. 42-year-old Shaniqua Jones has been charged with burglary with the intent to commit another felony.

According to an affidavit, on April 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 4300 block of N Dixie Boulevard to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a man who said his ex-girlfriend, identified as Jones, had broken into the apartment he was sharing with his new girlfriend. The victims said Jones entered their apartment through an unlocked door and started looking for a knife in the kitchen. When Jones couldn’t find a knife, she reportedly grabbed a pair of pliers then broke into their bedroom and threatened to kill her ex before punching him in the face.

Jones then reportedly left the bedroom, stole a dog belonging to her ex, along with his phone, and left the scene. The victims then told police about 15 minutes later, Jones came back to the apartment complex with a skateboard and used the skateboard to smash the windows of the new girlfriend’s car. Witnesses later showed the officer video they’d taken of the entire incident. According to the affidavit, both the front and back windows of the vehicle had been broken by Jones.

A warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest, she was taken into custody on May 8 and remained behind bars as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $35,000 bond. According to jail records, Jones is also being held on a warrant for assault out of Midland County. A search of Jones’ criminal history revealed multiple arrests since 1998 on charges such as drug possession, making terroristic threats, aggravated robbery, harassment, disorderly conduct, and assault.