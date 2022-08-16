ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she assaulted her mother after a night of drinking. Adileyde Perez Flores, 31, has been charged with Assault.

According to an affidavit, on August 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 2900 block of Madera to investigate a disturbance. There, they met Flores and her mother- officers stated that Flores smelled strongly of alcohol and had glassy eyes and slurred speech. Flores reportedly told investigators that she and her mother had gotten into a verbal argument that escalated and ended with both women throwing punches.

However, the victim and several witnesses disagreed with that version of events. The victim stated she and her daughter had gotten into an argument after Flores left her children with the mother to go out and drink. When Flores arrived home, she reportedly began punching her mother in the face. She also threw a glass bottle at her mom causing multiple bruises and lacerations to her mom’s face in the process.

Witnesses said they saw Flores standing over her mom and throwing punches while her victim was on the ground.

Flores was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Tuesday afternoon; her bond has been set at $2,500.

This is not Flores’ first run in with the law. She was arrested on May 11 and charged with Public Intoxication. The following day she was arrested again and charged with making a terroristic threat against a peace officer.

In that case, officers responded to the same home on Madera to investigate a disturbance- officers stated Flores became combative when questioned. They stated Flores asked one officer, “What if I hit you? What are you going to do about it?”. She then reportedly threatened to kill that officer before wrapping a metal necklace around her hand and balling up her fist “in preparation for a fight”. When the officer stepped in between Flores and another family member, Flores tried to punch the police officer, but missed.