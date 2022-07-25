ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she attacked her ex-husband during a custody exchange. Laura Holguin Mendoza, 36, has been charged with family violence.

According to an affidavit, on July 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 1100 block of E 96th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a man who said his ex-wife, identified as Mendoza, was inside his home, intoxicated, and was throwing things around.

The man said Mendoza had come to his home to drop off their daughter and that the disturbance began when Mendoza tried to take his key to prevent him from going to work. He said Mendoza threw a television remote at him, then threw a soda can, and scratched him multiple times.

Investigators noted that Mendoza smelled strongly of alcohol and could not adequately describe what had happened inside the home. However, she told investigators that her ex-husband was the one who initiated the attack. Despite her claims, officers did not see any injuries on Mendoza and said her ex-husband had injuries that were consistent with his version of events. Officers said the living room and master bedroom were in disarray and that multiple household items were scattered and broken throughout the home.

Mendoza was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $2,500 bond.