ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested following argument with her son on Christmas Eve. 52-year-old Letticia Leyba has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on December 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 4000 block of Lynbrook Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a man who said his mom, identified as Leyba, slapped his face during an argument. He said things escalated when Leyba grabbed a baseball bat and then pointed a gun at his head.

A witness to the altercation corroborated those allegations and said she heard Leyba “cock” the gun and point it at the victim. Leyba reportedly admitted to grabbing the gun, but said she didn’t point it at anyone.

She was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $25,000 bond.