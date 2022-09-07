ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after investigators said she threatened her boyfriend and her son with a firearm during an argument. Michelle Louise Wood, 55, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on September 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 5100 block of Richardson Drive to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a man who said he argued with his girlfriend, identified as Wood, after she accused him of stealing scissors from a safe inside a closet. He said Wood approached him, and later, her son, and pointed a loaded gun at their heads. The son said he approached his mom to try and get the gun away from her, but she told him to get away.

While officers were on the scene, Wood reportedly returned home and entered through the back door. She admitted she grabbed a gun and waved it around but denied pointing it at the victims.

Wood was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $60,000 bond.