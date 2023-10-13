ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she was allegedly caught stealing multiple cell phones over the course of 11 months. Nayla Rivera has been charged with Theft of Property, a state jail felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on October 15, 2022, detectives were assigned a case after multiple cell phones were reported stolen from HEB on W University. Investigators said the same person was suspected of stealing at least 11 Apple iPhone 12s between October 15 and August 2, 2023; the phones were valued at more than $8,000.

During another attempted theft, asset employees detained a suspect, later identified as Rivera, and said she allegedly admitted to stealing the phones. Rivera said she would then take the phones and sell the, at Walmart and Dollar General ecoATM machines in exchange for cash.

EcoATM machines are kiosks that allow you to sell used phones, tablets, and outdated MP3 players for instant cash. The devices are then either re-sold if in good condition, or recycled.

Rivera was arrested on a warrant on October 10 and was released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center the same day on a $4,000 bond.