ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after an incident that left one man seriously injured. Leona Brock, 43, has been charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

According to an affidavit, on February 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment on JBS Parkway to investigate a stabbing. At the scene, officers met with a man who said his dating partner, identified as Brock, allegedly stabbed him amid an argument.

The victim said he and Brock had been verbally arguing since early morning and that things escalated when Brock entered the kitchen and began breaking dishes. When the victim confronted Brock about her actions, he said she grabbed a steak knife and swung at him. The victim said he dodged Brock’s initial attack but was unable to move in time to avoid a second attempt.

Investigators said the man had a seven-inch laceration to his shoulder as a result of the attack. He was taken to Medical Center Hospital for emergency treatment and investigators said the victim suffered muscle damage as a result of the stabbing.

Brock was arrested and taken to the Ector County Detention Center where she remained as of Friday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $75,000.