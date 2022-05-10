ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KEP)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week police said she neglected three of her dogs and caused two of them to die. Naomi Minjarez, 35, has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty.

According to an affidavit, on March 31, someone called animal control to report that three dogs had been neglected or abused by their owner. At the home in the 700 block of McKinney Avenue, officers found three animals that were malnourished to the point their ribs were visible. One dog, a pitbull mix, was found dead in the yard. Another dog, a boxer mix, was so sick it was unable to move. A third, a corgi mix, was inside a kennel and appeared “emaciated”.

The dogs were all taken to a veterinarian for diagnosis and care. According to the vet, all three animals were dehydrated, underfed, and had “worms in their system”. The boxer mix was beyond help and was eventually euthanized. The corgi mix was nursed back to health.

Following the veterinarian’s report, a warrant was issued for Minjarez’s arrest. She was taken into custody on May 6 and later released on a combined $42,500 bond.