ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Monday after investigators said she allegedly attacked her neighbors with a pair of scissors. Noelkis Adiren Llano Delgado, 26, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon as well as one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 4:25 p.m. on September 25, officers responded to Pebblebend Apartments on Esmond Drive to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, investigators met with two women who said a neighbor, identified as Delgado, had approached them at the pool and threatened to stab them.

Video reportedly showed Delgado with her hands behind her back as she approached the two women; she was then captured on camera displaying a pair of scissors while making threats, the report stated. The women said they disarmed Delgado and called 911, but were injured by the scissors in doing so.

Delgado was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where guards reportedly found a baggie containing .6 grams of cocaine hidden in her clothes during the booking process. Delgado remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon on a combined $44,000 bond and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.