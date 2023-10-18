ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after investigators said she allegedly hit her husband’s girlfriend. Cendy Rodriguez, 38, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, on October 13, deputies were called to the 16000 block of W 29th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, deputies found a 23-year-old woman with a laceration above her eye.

The woman and a witness told investigators that Rodriguez had come to the home to see her husband, from whom she’s been estranged for several months. They said when Rodriguez saw the victim, her husband’s new girlfriend, she pushed her and then threw a drywall taping knife, which struck the victim in the face.

Rodriguez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $25,000 bond.