ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas Department of Public Safety crash report has identified an Odessa woman killed in a crash on Saturday as 20-year-old Addison Nichole Palma.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on September 23 near the intersection of US 385 and Valencia Street. Investigators said Palma was driving a Hyundai Tucson southbound on US 385 and failed to yield the right of way as she and a northbound driver both tried to turn onto Valencia Street.

Palma’s passenger, 22-year-old Israel Cervantes, also of Odessa, was seriously injured in the crash. He was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he’s been listed in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with injuries and is said to be stable.