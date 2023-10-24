ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Wilson and Young Medal of Honor Veterans Affairs clinic in Odessa is doing its part to honor local veterans as well as keep them healthy. Linda Bohacek, a healthcare professional at VA clinic in Odessa, said working with veterans is quite rewarding.

“You know what the veterans have done for our country, so as you walk through the halls here at the VA, you’ll notice many of our staff are constantly telling veterans ‘thank you for your service’ and making sure they have a feeling of being appreciated. So, when we can take our time and our expertise and use that to promote good health for them and get them the services that they need, that is quite rewarding,” Bohacek said.

Bohacek said this time of year, when cold and flu season begins, the clinic reaches out to area veterans to ensure they stay well.

“When it gets to be flu season, we begin to really reach out to them and try to get (them) in because we don’t want them to get in a situation where they would have to be hospitalized. We want to promote good health.”

The clinic offers primary and specialty health services, including mental health care, physical and occupational therapy, treatment for addiction and substance abuse, women’s health services, and more. Located at 8050 East Highway 191, if you are a veteran in need of help, you can reach out by calling 432-685-2110, you can call that same number and then dial 2, to speak with someone about mental health services. Or click this link to learn more about all available services.