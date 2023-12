ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a post on Thursday evening, the City of Odessa addressed some of the problems happening with the trash pick-up service.

According to the post, a large number of garbage trucks are currently out of service. The city says this means that “service will remain inconsistent” until more equipment can make it into the field.

The City of Odessa says they are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and have things move smoothly again.