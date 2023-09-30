ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The city will be hosting another bulk-drop off event next Saturday at Floyd Gwin Park.

Citizens are being encouraged to bring their bulk items to the park between 8am and 12pm on Saturday, October 7th. Residents should enter through the south parking lot off of 10th street.

The city says participants must live within city limits. The following items will not be accepted:

Construction/demolition debris

Paint

Chemicals

Tires

Tree limbs

Refrigerators/condensers/freezers unless freon is removed.

For more information, please call 432-368-3510 or email sw@odessa-tx.gov.