ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Cowboy Fast Draw Association L.L.C. is the newest and oldest shooting sport today. It is a timed sport using single action .45 caliber western style six shooters according to professional shooter Kayla Branum Sandoval.

This weekend Cowboy Fast Draw Association will be hosting the Southern Territorial here in Odessa at the coliseum in Barn G. The southern Territorial is compromised of the four southernmost states, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Want to go? Here’s what you need to know:

Location: Odessa, Texas

Date: July 8th-10th, 2022

Hosted By: West Texas Rangers

Contact: Miss Betty at (432)924-8116 or bettysm43@gmail.com

Additional Information: Registration Form

Additional Information: Schedule of Events

Sandoval is a mother of two and a full-time accounting student at U.T.P.B. She describes herself as “a pretty average person in my day-to-day life, except for one thing, I’m also a gunfighter on the side. You heard me right, a Master Gunfighter.”

Cowboy Fast Draw uses the best equipment available in the 1800s: single-action revolvers and centerfire cartridges. They are out to capture the feel of the Peacemaker in hand, the smell of holster leather, and the exhilaration of reacting as fast as possible while remaining cool-headed enough to hit the mark.

They compete head to head in classic old west fashion. In Cowboy Fast Draw, a participant can find out how someone would have fired a six shooter in the 1800s with gunfighter period guns and rigs.

To add to the fun and culture of the sport, they also dress up period correct, according to the 1800s, and they don’t use their real names. Participants use alias’s. As for Kayla, she is “Black Widow”, her husband is “Quickstrike”, and her daughter is “Pain N tha Pistol”.

You can find more information here on the website: https://www.cowboyfastdraw.com/index.php/about-the-cfda