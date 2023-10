ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Back in 2022, the City of Odessa proclaimed October 11th as Chef Alejandro Day in recognition for all the work he has done in the community.

In celebration, Curb Side Bistro will be holding an “Old Skool Food Truck Party and Vendor Market” from 6pm to 9pm on Tuesday, October 11th.

The event will feature food vendors, food trucks, market vendors, and more.

The event will be taking place at the Grace Christian Church, located at 3450 Billy Hext Road.