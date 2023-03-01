ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The replacement will be on the 400-600 block of Crockett Street, beginning on March 6th. The project is estimated to be completed in 2 weeks.

This continues the city’s effort in replacing the aging infrastructure throughout Odessa. This project replaces a cast iron line that was installed in 1952 and has since had several breaks, as well as a fire hydrant that is out of service due to the breaks.

Notices will be delivered to residents one week prior to any street or alley closures as well as 24 hours prior to any temporary scheduled disruption of water pressure for this project.

Edgardo Madrid and Associates is the contractor for this project. Working with a contractor ensures staff will be available for emergency repairs, water and sewer line replacements, sewer stops, etc. that require immediate attention.

Once this project is complete, this will do three things:

Eliminate future breaks in this street

Put back into service the fire hydrant

Loop the water main with adjacent water lines to increase chlorine circulation

The project will cost an estimated $75,000.

For any questions, please contact the Utilities Division at 432-335-4625.