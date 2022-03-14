ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa teen has been arrested after investigators said he sexually assaulted a young girl. Paul Schuman, 17, has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, a first-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, a relative of the girl reported the assault to Ector County Sheriff’s Office on January 20. The relative told deputies the girl said she was touched inappropriately after visiting her grandmother on January 16.

Harmony Home then interviewed the child who was able to explain what happened to her. She identified the person who assaulted her as Schuman. The girl said the teen assaulted her for several minutes but stopped when her grandmother walked into the room. The girl was then given a physical exam, which did not show evidence of physical trauma.

ECSO deputies then tried to speak with the suspect, and according to an affidavit, Schuman refused to speak without legal counsel. An arrest warrant was later issued, and Schuman was taken into custody on March 7. According to jail records, Schuman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.