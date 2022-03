ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The 8th annual Odessa Tattoo Expo hosted by Ink Masters is coming to the Ector County Coliseum this weekend.

More than 150 artists will be at the event. Want to go? Here’s what you need to know:

Friday: 1:00pm – 11:00 pm, $25 ($5 off before 5pm)

Saturday: 11:00am – 11:00 pm, $25

Sunday: 11:00am – 9:00 pm, $25

3-day weekend pass, $40

Tickets available at the door.