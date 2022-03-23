ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Native & renowned gospel singer Rudy Gatlin will host a free prayer vigil and concert to show support for our name-sake neighbors in Odessa, Ukraine this Saturday. The event will start at 5:00 p.m. on March 26.

Gatlin will sing live in this free concert and vigil at the MCM Grande Hotel & Fundome at 6201 E Business 20. The hotel’s parent company ICA is donating the event venue and logistics. The First Baptist Church Choir is also slated to sing. All are welcome to this free event.

Odessa, Texas shares its name with, and resembles Odessa, Ukraine. And people from across Odessa have stepped up to show their support since Russia invaded the country. Last week, Odessa Art said it would light the Odessa Spire in blue and yellow in solidarity with the battle-weary Ukraine.