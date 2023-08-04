ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa High School senior and Student Crime Stopper, Cooper Aranda, has been appointed to the Texas Crime Stopper Council.

This marks the first student ambassador to ever be recommended and appointed to this position in the history of the organization.

“It’s an incredible journey, one that has been many years now, started in the 6th grade and now getting to my senior year and being able to represent not just Crime Stoppers but every student across Texas, is such a huge responsibility and one that I’m ready for,” said Aranda, the new Student Advisor of the Texas Crime Stoppers Council.

According to a post by Ector County ISD, Cooper was only 13 when selected to serve as a Student Crime Stoppers Ambassador for the state.

“He really enjoys being a part of the Crimestoppers, being able to give to the community, he is able to participate in different ways to help the community, so he really enjoys that I am super proud of him and this program,” said Maribel Aranda, mother of Cooper Aranda.

“I like to strive for success, and if that entails being an advisor to the board, then that’s an amazing thing,” continued Cooper Aranda.

Cooper took the Oath of Office on Friday at the Courthouse in the 70th District Court Judge Dann Whalen’s courtroom, where he held his first official press conference.

“Crime Stoppers is, in my opinion, is such an amazing program across Texas,” Cooper said. “It’s to be able to put the community together and not just telling crime but [issues like] date violence, suicidal thoughts, both on and off campus we can help. And also, fundraisers; we do Blue Santa, we do the shred event, and this program is just one that gives back to the community and I love being able to be a part of that.”