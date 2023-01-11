ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A recent fire didn’t burn down Yvette Hernandez’s Odessa home but it did cause extensive smoke damage in the kitchen and beyond, and that’s making life tough for Yvette and her 5 kids who live with her.

“It ruined a lot of stuff in our kitchen as far as pots and pans. My two youngest kids’ bedrooms were ruined. So was our living room and dining room. And then the clothes and blankets. All that material is gone,” said Yvette.

Fortunately, Yvette does have insurance, but the needs of her kids can’t be put on hold while she deals with insurance adjusters. That’s why her sister has created a GoFundMe to help the Hernandez family get by, and Yvette says she’s eternally grateful to a generous West Texas community who have already donated.

“God makes ashes into something beautiful. And I’m like, ‘He’s literally doing it, and we’ve got to trust that God will make something beautiful out of our ashes in this moment,'” said Yvette.

And if you’d like to help the Hernandez family get back on their feet, you can donate to that GoFundMe by clicking here.