ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- This project will replace the water line in the 500 block of W. 25th and W. 22nd North Alley, which was installed in 1964 and has had several line breaks.

This project is set to begin Monday, March 20 and is expected to take about four months to complete. When complete, it will replace around 2,400 feet of cast iron pipe, service taps, as well as fire hydrants and valves. This is estimated to cost around $250,000.

Edgardo Madrid and Associates is the contractor for this project. Prior to any street or alley closures, the contractor will give a week notice to nearby residents and a 24-hour notice to customers affected by the water main shutdowns.

Traffic control will be set up in the streets surrounding the project. Dumpsters will be relocated to the streets.