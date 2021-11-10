Odessa Shakespeare Festival returning to the Globe Theater, tickets available now

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Arts, Odessa College, and the Texas Shakespeare Festival have announced the return of in person performances for this year’s Odessa Shakespeare Festival. The festival will kick off Monday November 15th and will run through Friday, November 19th with school performances of ‘As You Like It,’ and ‘Twelfth Night.’

“Over 1000 students from across the Permian Basin will be able to experience live theater, by professional actors, on our replica of Shakespeare’s Globe,” said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham. “It is an opportunity that is unique to West Texas.”

Matthew Simpson, Director of Development for the Texas Shakespeare Festival said, “Our road show travels all across East Texas in the Fall, performing in schools, but nothing compares to closing the tour out with a weeklong residency at The Globe. Seven actors from the Texas Shakespeare Festival Roadshow juggle multiple roles and backstage responsibilities during the week, making sure the performances go off without a hitch.”

“This year, the entire roadshow is made up of new cast members. I can’t wait for them to see our theater, and perform for our students,” Ham said.

Public performances for the shows will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday November 19 and Saturday November 20. Tickets may be purchased here.