ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Shakespeare Festival is kicking off this weekend, with performances for students all week long.

“I really enjoy seeing the students faces light up,” said Randy Ham, Odessa Arts Executive Director. “Many of the students that come here have never been in a theater before, this is the first exposure, and can you imagine a more amazing place to have your first theatrical experience?”

Tickets are on sale for the Odessa Shakespeare Festival right now.

You can catch Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits on Friday night, while on Saturday, you can take in the classic Romeo and Juliet. Both shows start at 7pm, with tickets ranging from $5 to $10 each. You can learn more and purchase tickets on the Festival’s website.