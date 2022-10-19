ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Sadie Van Schalkwyk says she came to work early at Odessa’s European Wax Center on Tuesday morning, and was having breakfast in her car in the parking lot when a blue Jeep Renegade pulled up next to her. She says the man in the jeep first airdropped an explicit video, and then opened the Jeep’s door, exposed himself, and did the same thing he was doing on the video.

“I immediately just got out my phone and took pictures of his license plate, took a video of him doing the act for evidence. Then I got out of my car and yelled at him to get off the property and he did,” said Sadie.

Sadie also says the incident has her feeling both violated and angry, but she’s also relieved that the situation didn’t get even uglier.

“I’m more personally glad that I’m the one that found him instead of a young girl because we do have elementary schools within a mile of our center,” said Sadie.

Sadie says she’s speaking out about the experience, because she wants everyone to be aware of the people around them and avoid becoming a victim if possible.

Odessa Police have now confirmed that following an investigation of the incident, they arrested 24-year-old Jeremy Baeza for Indecent Exposure.



