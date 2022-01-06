ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Lincoln Towers Independent Senior Living Center has a very interesting history. Decades ago, the building was a hotel. A hotel frequented by none other than Elvis Presley.

In fact, Presley played on the very piano that now sits in the Lincoln Towers Ball Room.

To celebrate the King’s upcoming 80th birthday, the center held a sock hop, complete with Elvis impersonator, for its residents. Many of those in attendance Thursday saw Presley perform in Odessa years ago and were excited to celebrate him in such a special way.

“This man has been THE man to me forever. My son loved him when he was a little boy and I have always love Elvis,” one party goer said.