Odessa sees an increase in domestic violence

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police said there is a 28 percent increase in domestic violence cases reported this May compared to May last year.

Last week, police arrested a man who strangled his girlfriend and later brought her back to life with CPR.

According to a police affidavit the man grabbed her by the throat, pinned her to the bed and proceeded to strangle her until she lost consciousness.

Unfortunately, this is just one of many domestic violence cases in Odessa.

The Coordinator at Crisis Center West Texas, Hannah Horick, said abuse can happen in many different ways.

“Whether its physical, sexual, emotional, or financial abuse that’s perpetuated on a person by a family member, a current or former intimate partner, a girlfriend or boyfriend or a spouse.”

Horick said its important to look for signs if you think someone you know is in trouble.

“Any sort of drastic changes in behavior or nervousness in front of their partner those are some of the clues that you can kinda look for that the person you care about might be in trouble.”

Many of the times people don’t realize they are being abused so it’s important to ask yourself are you free to make your own choices about what you wear, who you see, or what you do? If the answer to those questions is “no” then those would be really big red flags.

After someone realizes that they are in a abusive relationship, the next step is to do something about it.

“For some folks that means packing up and leaving, For some people that means taking it a little bit more slowly… making really quiet plans especially if you are in real physical danger,” Horick said.

If you or someone you know needs help places like Crisis Center of West Texas are here for you.

“Family members, neighbors, can call the hot line, on behalf of someone else just to try to get more information,” Horick said.

For more information and help call: (866) 627-4747