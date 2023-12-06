ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- December is National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month and the Odessa Police Department wants to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, as the prevention month coincides with the holiday season, which had a higher crash rate compared to other months of the year.

According to the National Safety Council, more than 40,000 people died last year in alcohol-related crashes nationwide. So far this year, OPD has investigated 3,122 crashes, including 11 fatal crashes. Additionally, 551 people have been arrested in Odessa this year on DWI-related offenses. Jail records show that in the first five days of December 17 people were arrested by area agencies for drunk driving.

OPD said, “Driving intoxicated on alcohol or a substance other than alcohol can have very serious consequences. Driving while intoxicated can greatly affect your ability to see and hear, diminish your attention span, greatly reduce your problem-solving skills, and compromise your decision-making abilities.”

Now, the department is calling on the community to help lower the number of alcohol-related crashes by “being smart” this holiday season by having a designated driver or taking a cab or use a ride-sharing service after a party or visiting a bar.

Here’s why National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month is important: