Odessa seeking input for Downtown’s future

ODESSA, Texas- The city of Odessa recently released a master plan for downtown. Organizers want input from the community on how to improve the heart of the city.

The city recently unveiled a new master plan that will try to improve various aspects of downtown life including night life, different food spots and other things to help the city grow towards the future.

The best way to ensure it’s a success is to tell the city of Odessa what you think.

Odessa worked with Kimley-Horn, a planning and consulting firm, to help build off their original 2016 downtown master plan.

That plan included adding hotels and restaurants to downtown and the city felt progress was going well until the pandemic hit. About 150 Odessans gave their feedback to help create this current plan.

One of the biggest issues: parking convenience and where to find it.

“We had some really good input from people online talking about how far they would walk from a parking spot to an event, how far they would not walk,” said Devin Benavides, the Director of Communications for the city of Odessa.

“The answers we get back from the study, we’re going to be able to do things like wayfinding towards the parking lots,” said Craig Stoker, Chair of the TIRZ board.

“There is free parking all over downtown that people may or may not realize is there.”

The city of Odessa released this plan knowing that it will be changed based on the community’s response.

However, they need those responses to address issues like parking, better sidewalks and downtown events.

All opinions from the public are welcome.

“We’re open to all feedback,” said Devin. “We understand that not everybody has the same opinions and not everybody prioritizes the same things that we do but that’s what we want to know.”

“We want constructive thoughts so that we can move forward that involves everybody in town,” said Craig.

“Downtown is a place for everyone.”

The city is encouraging all Odessans to give their thoughts by responding to two surveys by Wednesday before midnight.

You can give your option right now for downtown improvement ideas through an interactive map and a multiple choice survey.