ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- After some renovations, including a new 6-foot fence, entry gate, and exit gate, the Recycling Center will be open to the public again on Monday, June 19th, per a release from the City of Odessa.

The center will now have the same hours as the Household Hazardous Waste/Citizen Bulk Drop Off Facility:

Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm

Saturday from 8am to 12pm

Citizens can only drop off during these hours to keep recyclables from being “contaminated” with other trash, causing them not able to be recycled, according to the release.

The following containers will be available:

4 containers for cardboard

4 containers for plastic

2 containers for mixed paper and newspaper

Residents will be able to park in the same spots and walk the materials to the bins.

The City also says that renovations will continue following the reopening.