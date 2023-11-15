ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Downtown Odessa is undergoing a Christmas time transformation as the City prepares for “Starbright Casitas,” a festive vendor market at 5th and Grant Street.

On Wednesday, little holiday houses were already being placed to decorate for the event.

ABC Big 2 News spoke with Max Reyes, the Parks and Recreation Director, about how the event came to be.

“We’re here to just bring something different to the City of Odessa, collaborating with Starbright Village, Parade of Lights, just something downtown that’s different, light it up. A lot of festivities going on down here with some vendors, and this year we’re bringing in the Oregon Tree Service and they’re gonna be selling trees out here. Just something to give the community to do.”

Starbright Casitas will be open the weekend following Thanksgiving until December 23rd.