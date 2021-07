ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The sun is out, and the City of Odessa says pools Floyd Gwin, Sherwood, and the McKinney Park splashpad will re-open Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

However, the UTPB Jurassic Splashpad is still holding water from recent rainfall, it will remain closed.

The pool at Woodson Park is also closed Tuesday for regular maintenance.