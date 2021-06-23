Odessa police shoot at suspect who stole car, hit officer

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Texas Rangers are now investigating after officers with Odessa Police fired their guns at a suspect.

Around 2:39 a.m. Tuesday, Odessa Police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of E 37th Street.

While at the scene, a suspect drove the stolen vehicle through a garage door, hitting another vehicle and grazing an officer in the process.

Officers fired their weapons as the vehicle drove away.

The driver of the stolen vehicle later hit an additional police unit in the intersection of 42nd Street and Andrews Highway.

The stolen vehicle was later found in north Odessa.

The investigation is ongoing.