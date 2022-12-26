ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- If you’re looking for something to do during the winter break, the Chief’s 3-on-3 Youth Basketball Throwdown is coming up this week!

The basketball tournament, which is run by the Odessa Police Department, will be on Wednesday, December 28, at Permian High School’s Fieldhouse, located on 1800 East 42nd Street. Team registration begins at 7:00 am and the games will start at 9:00 am. The tournament is free to participate in as well.

This will be the fifth year for the O.P.D. held basketball tournament. The tournament is a program run by the department as part of their initiative maintain community relations. You can find more information on the Odessa Police Department’s website.