ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department held a wreath-laying ceremony Saturday morning, paying tribute to Fallen Corporal G.T. Toal.

“Corporal Toal is remembered at the Odessa Police Department for his sacrifice,” Chief Mike Gerke told the City of Odessa.

Corporal Toal was killed in a motorcycle accident while performing a funeral escort on August 19th, 1982. He was the first Odessa Police Officer to lose his life in the line of duty.

The wreath will be displayed until sunset on Saturday, August 19. Odessa Police Department encourages anyone who wishes to show their respects to visit the memorial during this time.