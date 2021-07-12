Odessa Police asking for help to identify hit and run suspects

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of a hit and run accident.

Investigators say around 5:15 a.m. on July 8, in the 1200 block of E 8th Street, the driver of a maroon 2003 Nissan Xterra hit a power pole and gas meter and left the scene without meeting the necessary legal requirements.

According to a Facebook post, the pair pictured below is wanted in connection with the accident.





If you recognize either suspect, call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a cash reward.