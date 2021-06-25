Odessa Police arrest fugitive who hit officer with stolen car

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police arrested Robert Serrano Franco Thursday.

Franco has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, as well as several other charges that were not disclosed in a press release.

Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation after officers with OPD fired on Franco.

Around 2:29 p.m. Tuesday Odessa Police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of E 37th Street.

While at the scene, Franco drove the stolen vehicle through a garage door, hitting another vehicle and grazing an officer in the process.

Officers fired their weapons as the vehicle drove away.

Franco later hit an additional vehicle in the intersection of 42nd Street and Andrews Highway, according to a release.

The stolen vehicle was later found in north Odessa.