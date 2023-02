ODESSA (KMID/KPEJ)- In assistance with Synergy Sports Global, the City of Odessa and the Quality-of-Life is conducting a feasibility study for a Sports Complex.

A community meeting will be held Tuesday, March 7th, regarding this project. It will be at the Sherwood Community Center at 6:30pm.

Follow the link here to submit your input!

Please contact Steve Patton by phone or email for any questions you may have.