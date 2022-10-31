ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Odessa’s Lakeside Drive, neighbors say kids are getting up on the roofs and running from house to house. Many are worried that someone could get seriously hurt or worse.

“My biggest concern is the safety of these kids. Kids are going to be kids and do these kind of things, but the main concern that I have when I’ve spoken to them is their safety. We are worried about them falling off the roof, getting hurt, breaking a bone, and their parents not knowing where they are,” said Lakeside resident Laurie Garcia.

Laurie also says it’s been happening for about a month now, and typically starts up when school gets out. She also says she’s seen multiple groups of kids doing this and knows it’s not just the same few rooftop runners.

And while Laurie knows other neighbors have similar safety concerns, she says people living on Lakeside Drive don’t have to worry about motives more sinister than kids getting into mischief.

“I don’t feel any neighbors should feel threatened by these children. I mean, it’s more of a safety concern than it is for property damage or burglary or anything like that,” said Laurie.

Neighbors also say they’ve filed complaints with the Odessa Police Department but aren’t quite sure how local law enforcement can prevent this.