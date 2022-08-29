ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many neighbors on Odessa’s Roosevelt Avenue were still in shock Monday following Sunday night’s destructive storm.

A homeowner who spoke to ABC Big 2 News said he wanted to remain anonymous but described what it was like once the winds and rain started tearing up his neighborhood.

“All we knew is that it was raining real hard, and the wind was blowing real hard. The next thing we knew, we looked out and seen the roof tore up on the trailer house and a bunch of other stuff was tore up,” said the homeowner.

That homeowner is referring to his next door neighbor’s home which had its roof ripped off during the storm. As for his property, he had a large tree knocked over, a fence ripped up, and a large tank was even blown out of his backyard.

Another neighbor tells ABC Big 2 News how quickly the violent weather descended on the neighborhood.

“I don’t know how this happened, for real, because it was so fast. One moment I didn’t know, and then 5 or 10 minutes later, everything’s different,” said Hamza Kechah.

The storm also knocked over a barrier made of cinder blocks, and neighbor say they were without power for more than 12 hours. But they still say, all things considered, Sunday night could have been a lot worse.

“I’m glad nobody got hurt at all because everybody I knew around here was out looking around and trying to figure out what was going on,” said the anonymous homeowner.