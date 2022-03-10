ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Odessa Municipal Court is inviting anyone with an active warrant issued by the Odessa Municipal Court to voluntarily appear at the Municipal Court to address their cases from March 21 – March 25. Amnesty will be granted and arrests will not be made. Additionally, the $50 warrant fee will be removed from each affected case, prior to payment.
- When: 3/21 – 3/25
- Location to Appear:
- Odessa Municipal Court
- 201 N. Grant Avenue
- Odessa, Tx. 79761
- Hours: M-F 8am – 5pm
- MC Phone: 432-335-3300
- Mailing Address for Payments:
- Odessa Municipal Court
- 201 N. Grant Ave.
- Odessa, Tx 79761
- Online payment link: https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/odessatx
Payments may be made in person, by mail, and online. Please contact the Odessa Municipal Court prior to making payment, to ensure accurate amounts due and owed.